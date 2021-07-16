Pakistan, US, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan join hands for enhancing regional cooperation
Share
Pakistan, United States, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan have agreed to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform, focused on enhancing regional connectivity.
According to the Foreign Office, the understanding was reached amongst representatives of the four countries in Tashkent.
Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad attended the meeting.
It said the parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity.
Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing international trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate for expanding trade, building transit links and strengthening business-to-business ties.
The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus.
‘Vision Central Asia’ – PM Imran emphsises ... 08:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
TASHKENT - Prime Minister Imran said on Friday that Pakistan attached high value to regional connectivity for economic ...
- PAKvENG – Pakistan bat first against England in 1st T2010:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan, US, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan join hands for enhancing ...09:57 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistan, India to face off in ICC T20 World Cup08:58 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- StormFiber deploys IPv6 across its network08:52 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Sultana Zafar passes away in US06:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan has a classy response for troll calling him ‘Ghareebon ...04:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Jannat Mirza lashes out at Pakistan's moral police over awards shows04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
-
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021