Pakistan, US, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan join hands for enhancing regional cooperation

09:57 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, United States, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan have agreed to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform, focused on enhancing regional connectivity.

According to the Foreign Office, the understanding was reached amongst representatives of the four countries in Tashkent.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad attended the meeting.

It said the parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity.

Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing international trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate for expanding trade, building transit links and strengthening business-to-business ties.

The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus.

