Saudi women can now live on their own without male guardian approval
Web Desk
10:10 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Saudi women can now live on their own without male guardian approval
Share

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has officially allowed adult women to live independently in a house without permission from father or any other male guardian, the kingdom’s media reported on Friday. 

According to a report in the Makkah newspaper, Saudi legal authorities removed paragraph (b) from Article 169 of the "Law of Procedure before Sharia Courts" which stated that an adult single, divorced, or widowed woman would be handed over to her male guardian.

It was replaced with a new legal text stipulating that “An adult woman has the right to choose where to live. A woman’s guardian can report her only if he has evidence proving she committed a crime.”

The text also states “If a woman is sentenced to a jail term, she will not be handed over to her guardian after completing her term.”

The Kingdom recently introduced a legal amendment allowing an adult and rational woman to live by herself in a separate house without permission from her father or male guardianship.

More From This Category
US lawmaker removed for helping crowd breach ...
10:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Iran makes payment to restore UN voting rights
08:04 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Islamic scholars sign Afghan peace declaration in ...
05:11 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Riz Ahmed wishes to change Hollywood's ...
05:30 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Poorly-trained cadets attack each other at Indian ...
12:15 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
New law bans defamation of China's military ...
06:31 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi and Aagha Ali concerned for uniformed personnel, students amid heatwave in ...
06:28 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr