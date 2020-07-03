Better compliance of SOPs by people helped to contain spread of coronavirus in country, says Asad

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that better compliance of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the people has helped check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

While briefing media persons at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad today (Friday), Asad Umar pointed out that the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals today are less than those which were in the midst of June.

Similarly, there is reduction in the number of deaths as well as the patients on ventilators and oxygen, he said.

The Minister stressed that the situation could further improve if the people continue to follow the precautionary measures. He appreciated the efforts put in by the administration and provincial governments to ensure compliance of the SOPs.