MMA fighter Jeffrey Monson converts to Islam to stand in solidarity with Palestine

MOSCOW – Mixed martial artist, and famous fighter Jeffrey William Monson has embraced Islam under the guidance of a scholar at an Islamic center in Russian capital.

Monson, known for his impeccable power and skills, said he embraced Islam to show solidarity with his brothers and sisters during challenging times in Palestine. He also expressed deep emotion during the event, stating that his journey has been one of profound transformation.

Over the years, he sought meaning and purpose in life and found that Islam resonates with his values and beliefs, providing him with a sense of peace and fulfillment.

Monson further emphasised that his decision to convert came after extensive introspection and exploration of various religious philosophies. He made a deliberate choice to embrace Islam, wanting to stand alongside his brothers during difficult times.

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Monson is well-known for his accomplishments in jiu-jitsu, including winning world championship titles, and his career in mixed martial arts. In 2018, he renounced his US nationality and gained Russian citizenship. He holds a record of 60 victories, 26 defeats, and one draw throughout his career.

In September 2023, Monson was elected as a deputy of the State Assembly of Bashkortostan from the United Russia party.



