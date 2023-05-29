Armed forces remain indebted to people of Pakistan: Gen Asim

RAWALPINDI – COAS General Asim Munir said on Monday the armed forces of Pakistan remain indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison on Monday where he addressed officers of the Command and Staff College.

Addressing the officers, the COAS emphasized operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th generation warfare.

The COAS said, “Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed, Insha Allah.

"The armed forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their armed forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators," he added.

The top commander stated that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability had amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan.

"The Pakistan Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world with the blessing of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah," he said.

The COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by the Corps Commander of Quetta.