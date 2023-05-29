Armed forces remain indebted to people of Pakistan: Gen Asim

RAWALPINDI – COAS General Asim Munir said on Monday the armed forces of Pakistan remain indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison on Monday where he addressed officers of the Command and Staff College.
Addressing the officers, the COAS emphasized operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th generation warfare.
The COAS said, “Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed, Insha Allah.
"The armed forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their armed forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators," he added.
The top commander stated that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability had amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan.
"The Pakistan Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world with the blessing of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah," he said.
The COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by the Corps Commander of Quetta.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
