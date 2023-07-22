Pre-arrest bail granted to PTI chairman in May 9 violence case

ISLAMABAD – In two case involving the events of May 9, a District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Saturday gave a written ruling on the bail application of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The prosecution must demonstrate that the accused initiated the offence, the court said in a written judgement by Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Farid.

The judge underlined that there have been erroneous interpretations of the clause addressing incitement or conspiracy.

A relationship between the act and the conduct of the crime must be shown, according to the written decision, proving that the offence happened as a result of provocation.

The judgement said that "PTI Chairman was under the custody of NAB at the time of the crime, debunking claims that he orchestrated during his illegal arrest."

According to the jury's ruling, "Framing a person in a criminal case in such a manner is absurd and reveals malicious intentions on the part of the police."

According to the written ruling, the pre-arrest bail was granted in exchange for the payment of surety bonds totaling Rs5,000.