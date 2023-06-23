IHC grants bail to Qureshi and Umar in May 9 riots case

ISLAMABAD –The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted bail to Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, prominent members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the case related to the May 9 riots.

Concerned about the possibility of being arrested, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar approached the high court to request bail.

The court approved their bail plea, issuing an order to the police to refrain from making any further arrests.

Additionally, the court requested the police to provide the case records by July 10.

Moreover, the court instructed the former ministers to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Previously, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had granted Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar one-day transit bail on Thursday. This bail was in relation to their alleged violation of section 144 and their involvement in an attack on the Islamabad police.