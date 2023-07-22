Carry 100kg from Dubai to Pakistan via this airline: Here's exciting offer ending soon

DUBAI - Travelers can now carry as much as 100kg on a flight from United Arab Emirate's Dubai to two cities in Pakistan.

A famous private carrier, SereneAir, has launched a fresh promotional scheme under which passengers on the Dubai-Lahore and Dubai-Islamabad routes can carry as much as 100kg with them.

The new ‘Baggage Bonanza’ scheme is effective from July 22 to July 31 this year and allows passengers in Economy Class to carry up to 70 kg of luggage, divided over a maximum of three pieces with no single piece crossing 32 kg.

Moreover, Serene Plus passengers are permitted to carry baggage weighing up to 100 kg, split across a maximum of four pieces, with each individual piece not beyond 32 kg.

According to the details posted on the social media account of the carrier, the Baggage Bonanza scheme is valid for flights from Dubai to Lahore on the 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, and 30th of July. For the Dubai-Islamabad route, the scheme is available on the 22, 23, 26, 28, and 31st of July.

The flights on these routes will be operated using the Airbus 330-200 and passengers can avail the service to get their loved ones their favourite gadgets from Dubai without any hassle of baggage limit.

Thousands of passengers travel between Dubai and Pakistan each month and they can take benefit from the offer. Interestingly, UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in the fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate etc.