LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences

Web Desk 11:34 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
The largest education network in Pakistan, the Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC), holds a ground-breaking record of 38 years of excellence. Two years ago, the Lahore Medical and Dental College (LMDC), the first private medical college in Punjab became a part of the Punjab Group. Now, LMDC Lahore has been awarded the status of a chartered university: Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences (Lahore UBAS).

Through this strategic union, Lahore UBAS has become the 4th university under the umbrella of Punjab Group along with other well-reputed universities which include the University of Central Punjab (UCP), the Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) and the Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU). Furthermore, Lahore UBAS under Punjab Group has joined the web of 1500 schools and 400 colleges, ensuring the provision of standard academics for every student. 

The Lahore UBAS comprises 6 outstanding faculties offering 18 degrees, including undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. The faculties at the university include a wide variety, ranging from nursing to applied health sciences, pharmaceutical sciences to biological sciences and social sciences. Ultimately, the students will be able to select study programs according to their interests and career goals, giving them the leverage to prosper in their future.

MBBS and BDS Admissions by UHS

Apart from many upgrades, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) will remain the admitting university for the MBBS and BDS. Consequently, it is to be known that the student who has secured a seat in the medical or dentistry field will still be admitted to LMDC Lahore by UHS. 

Lahore UBAS Advanced Infrastructure

The campus built on modern architecture includes all the finest facilities for each faculty at Lahore UBAS. The university is built in a prime location near the northern canal of Lahore which covers 120 kanal of land with the most resourceful infrastructure. In addition to that, a Teaching Hospital is under construction inside the university campus, giving every student access to achieve abundant practical exposure to enhance their knowledge in their relevant field of study.

Moreover, the affiliated hospital will contain 600 beds disseminated over an area of 700,000 square feet with the vision to provide the services of multiple speciality fields. It will ensure the provision of an ideal environment for every student to participate in the learning of their respective field, developing the beneficial skills of problem-solving, critical thinking and decision-making while working in a medical setup. 

Lahore UBAS - Discover the Academic Excellence at Its Best

The Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences (Lahore UBAS) ensures to deliver the best possible methodologies as well as clinical rotations and research opportunities, ensuring hands-on practice in the field along with high-quality learning. The university does not believe in giving a variety of students the same orthodox teaching, however, there are universal techniques to cater to the needs of each student. Thus, taking one step further towards a bright future with Lahore UBAS. For more information on Lahore UBAS and its programs, please visit the official website at www.ubas.edu.pk    

