Sahir Lodhi speaks candidly about his show ratings

Sahir Lodhi, a seasoned veteran of the entertainment industry, has left an indelible mark across various mediums, including radio, television, and movies.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently demonstrated unparalleled confidence, a trait that sets him apart from many other hosts. With his captivating presence and hosting prowess, he has been a stalwart in the realm of morning shows, earning him the revered title of the "King of morning shows."

Despite the cutthroat competition among morning shows to secure the highest TRPs and ratings, Lodhi maintains an intriguing perspective on the matter. In a recent interview, he shared his unique outlook, stressing that he doesn't draw a distinction between morning and nighttime shows. To him, a show is a show, and his focus has never been solely on chasing ratings. He believes that wherever he goes, ratings naturally follow.

He attributes the success of his shows to the diverse viewership they attract. Some tune in out of animosity, while others watch with genuine affection, and still, there are those who do so simply to express their dislike for him. Regardless of the motives behind the viewership, he remains unfazed and takes pride in the fact that his shows have consistently garnered attention.