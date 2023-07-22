Sahir Lodhi speaks candidly about his show ratings

Sahir Lodhi, a seasoned veteran of the entertainment industry, has left an indelible mark across various mediums, including radio, television, and movies.
Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently demonstrated unparalleled confidence, a trait that sets him apart from many other hosts. With his captivating presence and hosting prowess, he has been a stalwart in the realm of morning shows, earning him the revered title of the "King of morning shows."
Despite the cutthroat competition among morning shows to secure the highest TRPs and ratings, Lodhi maintains an intriguing perspective on the matter. In a recent interview, he shared his unique outlook, stressing that he doesn't draw a distinction between morning and nighttime shows. To him, a show is a show, and his focus has never been solely on chasing ratings. He believes that wherever he goes, ratings naturally follow.
He attributes the success of his shows to the diverse viewership they attract. Some tune in out of animosity, while others watch with genuine affection, and still, there are those who do so simply to express their dislike for him. Regardless of the motives behind the viewership, he remains unfazed and takes pride in the fact that his shows have consistently garnered attention.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.97
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
