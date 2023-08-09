Search

Lollywood actors congratulate Javeria Abbasi on Anzela's "fairytale wedding"

Noor Fatima 09:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Lollywood actors congratulate Javeria Abbasi on Anzela's

While Anzela Abbasi’s wedding events are finally over, Lollywood actors are still not over the “fairytale wedding” that her mother, the acclaimed Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi, planned as a “single mother.”

The Dil, Diya, Dehleez actress has been receiving praise from left and right for standing by her daughter’s side through thick and thick.

After Shahood Alvi’s lengthy but heartwarming post for Javeria surfaced online, other actors chimed in to show support and extend heartiest congratulations.

In an Instagram story, the Habs famed actress Ushna Shah penned a heartwarming note for the “most beautiful & resilient mother-of-the-bride” stating, “My Jay! I know what it means for a single mother to wed her daughter to the best of her ability, I saw how happy it made my mother, and I saw how happy it made you.”

She continued, “You raised Anju to be a stand-up, kind and well-rounded person, and gave her a fairytale wedding all on your own.”

“I am so proud of you and I love you,” she shared.

Meray Paas Tum Ho actress Hira Mani also congratulated the mother-daughter duo. Tagging Anzela, Hira wrote, ”My babe stay happy always mere jaan,” adding “I am so proud of you and we love you” to Javeria Abbasi.

Actress Madiha Rizvi took to Instagram and shared an image from Anzela wedding and stated, "Every mother hopes that her daughter will marry a better man than she did."

Tagging Javeria, Rizvi added, “you have done an amazing job in finding a best husband for your beloved daughter and single handedly not only raised a good daughter but fulfilled your responsibility in marrying her to a house where she could build a family of her own. I am proud of you for being a strong woman and stay like that forever.” 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

