Javeria Abbasi finally responds to Shamoon's cryptic message

Following the absence of Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi from his daughter Anzela's wedding and his cryptic post about "detaching" himself from certain people, it looks like Shamoon's ex-wife — and Anzela's mother — actress Javeria Abbasi has responded with a subtle message.

For background context, Shamoon wrote in a Facebook post, “small reminder about my decisions to detach from shameless people: I never wanted to be attached or known to have anything with impudent and immodest, shameless people in my life and never I will."

"No matter what my relationship is with them I prefer to stay away from them no matter what !!" he added.

"God you are great to give me blessings in disguises. Some physical damages save you from damaging your soul," Abbasi concluded.

While social media users criticized the 50-year-old actor for his untimely jab, Javeria had something to add as well.

Taking to Instagram story section, the Dil, Diya, Dehleez famed star responded — keeping her grace intact.

”A healthy mind does not speak ill of others,” the Instagram story read.

After the Doraha star's post, actor Shahood Alvi also chimed in and praised Javeria for her efforts as a single parent.

"Congratulations for marrying Anju off! I’m so happy for you both," Alvi wrote in an Instagram post.

"We’ve been friends for 28 years now and in these years I’ve always witnessed you being a great single parent," he penned further.

"The amount of love and support you’ve shown her throughout life even after undergoing all the pain and challenges," the actor emphasized.

"Now that you’ve wedded her off in a great family. I’m so proud of you because I saw you struggle everyday and in your worst times, which is why i’m extremely thrilled for you! You’ve done a great job dost!" he shared.

"Koi kuch bhi kahay, lekin mujhe tum pay yaqeen hai[No matter who says what, I have faith in you]," Alvi concluded.

Javeria commented, "Love u dost . U r my biggest supporter and a wonderful friend . I am so thankful to god for blessing me you as a friend."

"You did so much for me, not just in this wedding but through out my life! And im so grateful to God to have a friend like you! Thank you for sticking by me through thick and thin in my life! Jeetey rahoo khush raho aur hamesha abad raho ameen," she continued.

Actress Ushna Shah also dropped a comment stating, "I love my Jay and I love my Shahood bhai! and Anju’s wedding was magic! Mashallah."