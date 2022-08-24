Qatar mulls investing $3bn in Pakistan from energy to hospitality sectors

ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Qatar is planning to invest $3 billion in various sectors, Qatar’s Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

It was reported that funds will be invested through the Qatar Investment Authority and now the officials are evaluating strategic investments in main airports in South Asian country. The authority further planned to invest in renewable energy, power, and hospitality sectors.

The development comes as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Gulf nation. The premier, earlier today, called on His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and other top leaders of the Arab nation.

A day earlier, Sharif held a meeting with the chief of the Qatar Investment Authority. The friendly Muslim country will ensure that investment is made as soon as possible to support Pakistan.

During the maiden visit, PM Shehbaz also urged Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the multi-billion dollar CPEC project aimed at promoting regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

The cash-strapped country is currently seeking USD inflow, with the IMF set to announce its decision on Pakistan’s combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) next week.

