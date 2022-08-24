Pakistani PM visits FIFA World Cup 'Stadium 974' in Doha
08:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Pakistani PM visits FIFA World Cup 'Stadium 974' in Doha
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’ in Qatar’s capital as Doha set to host the extravaganza for the very first time.

A statement issued by PM Office said the premier appreciated the efforts of the Arab nation in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for one of the biggest sporting events.

PM Sharif gets a guided tour and was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the government of Qatar to host the mega event.

He also admired the grandeur of the football stadium and associated facilities, which are prepared in light of the Qatari culture and identity. PM wished the people and leadership of Qatar a resounding success in the convening of the mega event.

Pakistan approves deployment of armed forces in Qatar for FIFA World Cup

The federal cabinet approved the draft of an agreement between Pakistan and Qatar for the provision of armed forces for the security of the mega event, earlier this week.

Doha initially sought the Pakistan Army’s assistance for the security of the event. The two sides enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.

Pakistan Army to provide security to Qatar for ... 07:55 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD − Pakistan Army will assist Qatar with security during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 as the mega ...

