Pakistani PM visits FIFA World Cup 'Stadium 974' in Doha
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’ in Qatar’s capital as Doha set to host the extravaganza for the very first time.
A statement issued by PM Office said the premier appreciated the efforts of the Arab nation in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for one of the biggest sporting events.
PM Sharif gets a guided tour and was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the government of Qatar to host the mega event.
PM lauded the efforts of Qatar in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for one of the biggest sporting event of the world. He praised the grandeur of the football stadiums and associated facilities, depicting the Qatari culture and identity, built in a short span of time.— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) August 24, 2022
He also admired the grandeur of the football stadium and associated facilities, which are prepared in light of the Qatari culture and identity. PM wished the people and leadership of Qatar a resounding success in the convening of the mega event.
LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits “Stadium 974” in Doha, where Government of Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup. #PMVisitsQatar #PMShehbazinQatar https://t.co/fbY6BIETlh— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) August 24, 2022
Pakistan approves deployment of armed forces in Qatar for FIFA World Cup
The federal cabinet approved the draft of an agreement between Pakistan and Qatar for the provision of armed forces for the security of the mega event, earlier this week.
Doha initially sought the Pakistan Army’s assistance for the security of the event. The two sides enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.
