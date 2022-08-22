Pakistan Army to provide security to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

ISLAMABAD − Pakistan Army will assist Qatar with security during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 as the mega event is set to begin in November this year.

The federal cabinet on Monday approved the agreement between the Pakistan Army and Gulf nations for the security of the football mega event.

Earlier, Doha sought the Pakistan Army’s assistance for the security of the event as it will be hosting the extravaganza for the very first time.

The upcoming event is only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event back in 2002.

The recent development comes ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This will be the premier’s first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of his cabinet.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.