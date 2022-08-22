PM Shehbaz to embark on maiden Qatar visit tomorrow with aim to boost energy-related cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on his maiden visit to Qatar on Tuesday at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The premier will visit the Middle Eastern country for the first since assuming office. A high-level delegation, including key members of the federal cabinet, will also accompany PM during the two-day visit.

Pakistani Prime Minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the Arab nation.

On the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will paya two-day official visit to Qatar from 23-24 August 2022. pic.twitter.com/lDyVXV9TWQ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 22, 2022

Pakistan may seek a 15-year LNG contract with Qatar on two cargoes in a month with a reopening price clause after 11 years.

Both countries are expected to sign a number of agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. PM Shehbaz and the Qatari ruler will further discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

While in Doha, PM Shehbaz will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

PM will also visit 'Stadium 974' in the capital city of Doha, where he will be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host the FIFA World Cup.

The two Muslim nations enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.

Qatar is home to more than 0.2 million Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries.