Amir of Qatar greets Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz on assuming charge of his office
DOHA/ISLAMABAD – The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office.
According to the Qatari media, the Amir wished the Pakistani premier well in carrying out his duties and developing the bilateral relations further between Pakistan and Qatar.
Sharif was elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion.
Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar are seeing a continuous growth in various fields. Qatar is keen to support and consolidate these ties for the benefit of both countries.
Relations between the two countries are shaped by Pakistan's generally close relations with the Arab world. Like other nearby Gulf states, there is a large Pakistani community in Qatar.
