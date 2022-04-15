PM Shehbaz rejects increase in prices of petroleum products
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's proposal to hike prices of petroleum products in the country.
Sharif made the announcement while addressing an Iftar Dinner at Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Friday night, saying that the people of the country would curse the new government if such a ‘mountain of inflation’ was unleashed on them.
"Our government will bear burden of increase in prices of petroleum products itself instead of shifting it to the masses," he added.
It was also announced through PML-N's economy account on Twitter.
اوگرا کی سمری مسترد، وزیر اعظم کا پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ نہ کرنے کا فیصلہ— PMLN Economy (@PMLNEconomy) April 15, 2022
Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed massive increase for second fortnight of the running month of April.
On Feb 28, former prime minister Imran Khan had announced Rs10 per litre cut in petrol prices, saying the price of petroleum products would remain unchanged till Budget 2022-23.
Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices by ... 10:40 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products are likely to surge to a new record level as the Oil and Gas ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Meet the tallest family in the world10:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy 2022: BN Polo qualify for main final10:04 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz rejects increase in prices of petroleum products09:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Amir of Qatar greets Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz on assuming charge of ...09:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan ambush: ISPR08:51 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at ...05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022