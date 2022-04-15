PM Shehbaz rejects increase in prices of petroleum products
PM Shehbaz rejects increase in prices of petroleum products
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's proposal to hike prices of petroleum products in the country.

Sharif made the announcement while addressing an Iftar Dinner at Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Friday night, saying that the people of the country would curse the new government if such a ‘mountain of inflation’ was unleashed on them.

"Our government will bear burden of increase in prices of petroleum products itself instead of shifting it to the masses," he added.

It was also announced through PML-N's economy account on Twitter.

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed massive increase for second fortnight of the running month of April. 

On Feb 28, former prime minister Imran Khan had announced Rs10 per litre cut in petrol prices, saying the price of petroleum products would remain unchanged till Budget 2022-23.

