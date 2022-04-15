Meet the tallest family in the world

Guinness World Records has announced that a US family of five has taken the world record title of the tallest family.

Hailing from Minnesota, the Trapps looks like every other family with mom and dad Krissy and Scott who live with their three kids, Savanna, Molly and Adam.

However, the family has taken the spotlight because of their towering heights. The family’s average height is 203.29 centimetres or 6 feet and 8 inches.

The tallest among them is the son Adam Trapp measuring a whopping 221.71 centimetres (7 ft 3 inches)and the shortest is the mother Kristine Trapp at 191.2 centimetres.

“I love saying I’m the shortest person in the world’s tallest family at 191.2 centimetres,” Kristine joked in a statement. Daughter Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, 27, measures 203.6 centimetres while sister Molly Steede, 24, stands at 197.26 centimetres.

All three of the Trapp kids play sports and have been recruited by colleges for either basketball or volleyball. Savanna was recruited by UCLA to play Division one basketball, Molly played volleyball in college, and Adam was a star basketball player in high school.

The family also faces another difficulty in finding the right clothing, especially pants and shoes.

The Trapps were confirmed as the tallest family in the world in December 2020. Measuring up to such a record-breaking achievement was a tall task.