Anoushey Ashraf induces nostalgia with new video
While many Pakistani celebrities sought to take a trip to exotic destinations for their summer vacations, video jockey and one of the finest hosts in Pakistan Anoushey Ashraf found peace in the scenic beauty of the northern areas of Pakistan.
Seemingly wandering in the paradise-like areas of Chitral, the MTV VJ shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram to share with her fans and followers.
Fans of the actress flooded the comment section with praises and love when the pictures of Ashraf's trip caused nostalgia for those who have been to such exquisite places.
The starlet wrote, "Feels like it was just a dream; a beautiful, exquisite, tranquil dream."
On the work front, Ashraf cemented her way into becoming the face of brands high-end such as Ponds, Warid Telecom, L'Oreal, chinyere, and MTV. Ashraf also appeared in Sehra Main Safar, Chanar Ghati, and Saanp Seerhi.
