Feroze Khan commends Imran Khan in latest tweet
Web Desk
09:21 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Feroze Khan commends Imran Khan in latest tweet
Source: Feroze Khan / Imran Khan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan has commended former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for always standing his ground in the never-ending political chaos. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor lauded the PTI chairman for being firm on his stance.

"- yar. Imran khan sahi Mard hai ! Allah meherban hai ispe. Isko koi nahi hila sakta.", captoned the Khaani actor.

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.

The star-studded cast includes Shah’s real-life sister Irsa Ghazal, Ayesha Omar, Hina Rizvi, Javed Sheikh, Shazia Qaiser, Musaddiq Malek, Imran Aslam and Janice Tessa.

Written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek, and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, the blockbuster drama serial has a 9.5 rating on IMDb. 

Fans smitten by Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah's ... 10:29 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

Aesthetically pleasing execution of ARY Digital’s drama serial Habs is winning hearts of the TV viewers. Lead ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping ...
06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with ...
07:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Seemab Gul's 'Sandstorm' achieves another ...
09:02 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Asim Raza celebrates star-studded birthday
08:19 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir steals attention with a hilarious ...
09:42 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi shares stunning pictures
10:01 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave fans in awe
06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr