Feroze Khan commends Imran Khan in latest tweet

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan has commended former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for always standing his ground in the never-ending political chaos.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor lauded the PTI chairman for being firm on his stance.

"- yar. Imran khan sahi Mard hai ! Allah meherban hai ispe. Isko koi nahi hila sakta.", captoned the Khaani actor.

- yar. Imran khan sahi Mard hai ! Allah meherban hai ispe. Isko koi nahi hila sakta. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) August 21, 2022

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.

The star-studded cast includes Shah’s real-life sister Irsa Ghazal, Ayesha Omar, Hina Rizvi, Javed Sheikh, Shazia Qaiser, Musaddiq Malek, Imran Aslam and Janice Tessa.

Written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek, and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, the blockbuster drama serial has a 9.5 rating on IMDb.