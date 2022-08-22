Asim Raza celebrates star-studded birthday

Renowned Pakistani film and television commercial director and producer Asim Raza recently celebrated his birthday in what many may call elegance and luxury.

Raza has bagged a number of awards for his exceptional cinematography skills and is a favourite among many of the actors in Lollywood. With Raza's 56th birthday around the corner, A-listed stars to upcoming actors all had the best time celebrating the Parey Hut Love director's big day. 

With a grandeur gathering at his home stars including Shehryar Munawar, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousaf, Bushra Ansar, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Wahaj Ali, Momal Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Frieha Altaf, and Adnan Ansari, were in attendance.

Asim Raza is married to Ayla Raza, daughter of former army chief and president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf. Raza also owns a production company called The Vision Factory. Raza is known for making commercials for brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Lux, Olay, Cadbury, Mobilink, Sunsilk, Pantene, Head and Shoulders, Garnier, and many others. He also worked with musicians including Junoon, Junaid Jamshed, Najam Sheraz, Abrar-ul-Haq, and Hadiqa Kiani.

Under the banner of The Vision Factory, he made the music video for the single "Sayonee" for the band Junoon. Asim also directed the 2nd Lux Style Awards ceremony in 2003, and a short-documentary Raqsan about Kathak dance.

