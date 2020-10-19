Yolanda Hadid shares new photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl

Yolanda Hadid is one proud grandmother!

Yolanda recently shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her daughter Gigi Hadid‘s baby with Zayn Malik.

"My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote in the caption of a picture of the little one holding her Oma's hand. "she is an angel sent to us from above."

Concluding her message, Yolanda gushed, "Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma. I love every minute of it."

The proud parents announced the arrival of their first child on September 23.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

”Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," Malik penned in the caption of the post.

The supermodel also confirmed the news the same day, saying, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!