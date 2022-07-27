Usama Khan addresses dating rumours after Anmol Baloch's statement

Pakistani rising star Usama Khan's dating life has been a curious case for his massive fan following and netizens in general.

The Dobara actor has been under the radar as he sparked romance rumours with his co-actor Zainab Shabbir, with whom he debut with the drama serial Sanwari.

Now, in a recent interview with Anmol Baloch, the Qurbatein actress was seen jokingly, stating that Usama has found the one, and is going to get married soon.

In response, Usama fired back at speculations about his relationship and cleared the air once and for all. Taking to his story, Khan stated the following:

“My family will never allow me to date anyone. [Those are] my family values, & I have few friends in this industry. “DATE” isn’t a nice word. I’ll [be better] nikkahfied [than] dating anyone."

"I have never discussed my personal life with any colleague because I don’t want to. I am here to work. Please stop commenting about anyone’s personal life. I am still [surprised]. How can ANY XYZ with zero knowledge comment on anyone’s personal life?”

Here is how the netizens reacted to the recent controversy and wanted the fiasco wrapped as soon as possible.

On the work front, Usama Khan has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Aik Sitam Aur co-starring Anmol Baloch in the lead role.