Usama Khan addresses dating rumours after Anmol Baloch's statement
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Usama Khan addresses dating rumours after Anmol Baloch's statement
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani rising star Usama Khan's dating life has been a curious case for his massive fan following and netizens in general.

The Dobara actor has been under the radar as he sparked romance rumours with his co-actor Zainab Shabbir, with whom he debut with the drama serial Sanwari.

Now, in a recent interview with Anmol Baloch, the Qurbatein actress was seen jokingly, stating that Usama has found the one, and is going to get married soon.

In response, Usama fired back at speculations about his relationship and cleared the air once and for all. Taking to his story, Khan stated the following:

“My family will never allow me to date anyone. [Those are] my family values, & I have few friends in this industry. “DATE” isn’t a nice word. I’ll [be better] nikkahfied [than] dating anyone."

"I have never discussed my personal life with any colleague because I don’t want to. I am here to work. Please stop commenting about anyone’s personal life. I am still [surprised]. How can ANY XYZ with zero knowledge comment on anyone’s personal life?”

Here is how the netizens reacted to the recent controversy and wanted the fiasco wrapped as soon as possible.

On the work front, Usama Khan has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial  Aik Sitam Aur co-starring Anmol Baloch in the lead role.

Hadiqa Kiani and Usama Khan's adorable dance ... 03:35 PM | 30 Aug, 2021

Pakistan's bonafide popstar Hadiqa Kiani is a delight to watch and with her winsome onscreen presence, it comes as no ...

More From This Category
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan spotted enjoying in ...
04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hammad Shoaib leaves fans grooving with killer ...
03:48 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Pakistani celebs react to SC verdict on Punjab CM ...
01:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Noor Bukhari slams ‘aged’ Humayun Saeed for ...
10:11 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photoshoot ...
09:25 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
Bilal Lashari announces release date of 'The ...
07:50 PM | 26 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan spotted enjoying in Dubai
04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr