Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan spotted enjoying in Dubai

Pakistani superstars Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah have been creating waves ever since their hit drama serial Habs has been garnering massive like and compliments from the audience.

While the couple had been creating havoc with their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen bonding is equally entertaining and is being loved by the fans.

Nowadays, the Balaa actress and the Khaani star are currently in Dubai shooting for the project and the fans can't wait to see what the sizzling duo has in store next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, 'Habs' has been overtaking the Internet with a mind-boggling response. With many loving the show, others have mixed opinions about the plotline.