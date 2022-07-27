Neelam Muneer shocks fans with new BTS video from 'Chakkar'
Share
Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.
Now, the Wrong No 2 star gave an insight into the hard work that goes behind the scene of film shooting she aced her stunts to perfection in the latest viral BTS video.
The aforementioned video is from the thriller mystery film Chakkar. Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and released on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.
View this post on Instagram
The Qayamat actor's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.
On the work front, Neelam recently graced the big screen with their mystery thriller film Chakkar opposite Ahsan Khan.
Neelam Muneer responds to marriage rumours 05:42 PM | 10 May, 2022
Neelum Muneer Khan has finally put an end to the speculations regarding her wedding. The 30-year-old who recently ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Imran Khan to address nation tonight as PTI observes ‘Thanksgiving ...05:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Jamshoro05:30 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan spotted enjoying in Dubai04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022