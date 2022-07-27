Neelam Muneer shocks fans with new BTS video from 'Chakkar'
Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.

Now, the Wrong No 2 star gave an insight into the hard work that goes behind the scene of film shooting she aced her stunts to perfection in the latest viral BTS video.

The aforementioned video is from the thriller mystery film Chakkar. Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and released on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

The Qayamat actor's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.

On the work front, Neelam recently graced the big screen with their mystery thriller film Chakkar opposite Ahsan Khan.

