Revamping ECP must before fresh polls in Pakistan, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated his demand of revamping the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold fresh general elections in the South Asian country.

Khan was addressing the national in a live telecast, a day after the Supreme Court overruled Hamza Shahbaz's election as chief minister of Punjab.

The cricketer turned politician hailed the nation for coming out last evening in support of the apex court's decision, which according to Khan upheld the ‘Constitution and the law’.

A credible election commission is a need of the hour, he stressed and added that delay in general elections will lead to further deterioration of economic situation.

“I witnessed exemplary unity among Pakistani nation after the corrupt government was imposed on us,” Khan said, adding that he first saw such unity during 1965 war.

He also highlighted the performance of his government, adding that PTI government’s efforts were acknowledged internationally when it managed to save the economy and lives of people during coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing his future plans, the former premier vowed to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis after coming into power again.

He said that overseas Pakistan’s hard-earned dollars will help Pakistan drive out of the economic quagmire.

Imran Khan also lashed out at the Sindh government for creating impediments in way of development in Karachi.

A larger number of PTI supporters gathered in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Multan and Faisalabad to hear the address of Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to observe ‘thanksgiving day’ today to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

Imran Khan earlier appreciated the top court for ‘standing firm and upholding the Constitution and the law’ and thanked people of Punjab, for coming out in unprecedented numbers in the by-elections.

Punjab CM election case: Supreme Court throws ... 08:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday revoked the ruling of Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad ...

Political uncertainty in the country’s largest province continues following the ouster of Imran Khan, while the country’s economic stability has been pushed further into the risk zone.