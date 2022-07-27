PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Jamshoro
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Jamshoro
Source: @haleemadilshaikh (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – An anti-corruption unit detained the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in Jamshoro.

Reports in local media said the leader of the opposition party in the southeastern region went to court in Jamshoro to appear before it, and the anti-corruption unit arrested him while he was returning from the hearing.

Sheikh’s spokesperson told the media that the PTI leader was already on bail in a land case in Jamshoro, however, he added that it seems like a new case. Haleem agreed to join the probe but the ACE team arrested him in another case, his spokesperson mentioned.

PTI leaders in Sindh Assembly protested against Haleem’s arrest and called it a case of political victimization.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh detained in Lahore 09:24 AM | 6 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested in ...

The opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly was arrested for the second time as he was earlier detained in Lahore. He was later released after the Lahore High Court ordered to immediately free him from police custody.

Haleem Adil Sheikh's daughter accuses PPP ... 11:48 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s daughter on Monday accused ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan to address nation tonight as PTI ...
05:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of ...
02:38 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Nawaz Sharif breaks silence after top court sends ...
02:11 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Bodies of missing Australian, Canadian ...
12:32 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 630 new Covid cases, four deaths ...
11:59 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
PTI leader Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked
10:32 AM | 27 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr