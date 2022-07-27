PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Jamshoro

KARACHI – An anti-corruption unit detained the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in Jamshoro.

Reports in local media said the leader of the opposition party in the southeastern region went to court in Jamshoro to appear before it, and the anti-corruption unit arrested him while he was returning from the hearing.

Sheikh’s spokesperson told the media that the PTI leader was already on bail in a land case in Jamshoro, however, he added that it seems like a new case. Haleem agreed to join the probe but the ACE team arrested him in another case, his spokesperson mentioned.

PTI leaders in Sindh Assembly protested against Haleem’s arrest and called it a case of political victimization.

The opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly was arrested for the second time as he was earlier detained in Lahore. He was later released after the Lahore High Court ordered to immediately free him from police custody.