Hammad Shoaib leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves

Pakistan's heartthrob Hammad Shoaib has been winning hearts with his killer dance moves and this time is no exception either as he grooves to the tunes of Asim Azhar's Habibi.

Taking to Instagram, the Chaudhary and Sons actor took to social media and shared the grooving video with his fan following.

"Habibi - (Dance cover) ???? I love this song❤️ It’s everyone’s favourite song these days and trending too. So I thought I should make a dance cover for my instagram family. Huge shoutout to my favourite @asimazhar for giving us Habibi ❤️ You’re amazing ❤️Share your feedback in the comment section ✨", captioned the Shehnai actor.

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has been celebrating the success of his latest solo ‘Habibi’ these days. Released on July 11, just a day after Eidul Adha, the song has garnered more than 2.2 million views on YouTube until now and is trending on YouTube music.