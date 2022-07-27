Hammad Shoaib leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
Share
Pakistan's heartthrob Hammad Shoaib has been winning hearts with his killer dance moves and this time is no exception either as he grooves to the tunes of Asim Azhar's Habibi.
Taking to Instagram, the Chaudhary and Sons actor took to social media and shared the grooving video with his fan following.
"Habibi - (Dance cover) ???? I love this song❤️ It’s everyone’s favourite song these days and trending too. So I thought I should make a dance cover for my instagram family. Huge shoutout to my favourite @asimazhar for giving us Habibi ❤️ You’re amazing ❤️Share your feedback in the comment section ✨", captioned the Shehnai actor.
View this post on Instagram
Singing sensation Asim Azhar has been celebrating the success of his latest solo ‘Habibi’ these days. Released on July 11, just a day after Eidul Adha, the song has garnered more than 2.2 million views on YouTube until now and is trending on YouTube music.
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s ... 07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Pakistani actor Faizan Sheikh and his friends have been winning hearts as they shared their killer dance video where ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi move up in latest ICC Test rankings02:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of imposing governor’s rule ...02:38 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani celebs react to SC verdict on Punjab CM election01:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022