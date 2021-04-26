Maulana Tariq Jameel launches first MTJ flagship store in Karachi (VIDEO)
Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel launched his clothing brand earlier this year but now he has opened the doors to MTJ's flagship store in the City of Quaid, Karachi.
Earlier, the 67-year-old religious writer-scholar had clarified in a statement that the purpose of his business is to run madrassas so that they are not dependent on Zakat.
His business venture has now manifested into a reality on Karachi's Tariq Road. Accompanied by his associates and executives, Maulana cut the ribbon and offered a prayer to kick off the launch of MTJ.
Concluding the event, Malukan indulged in a quick conversation with the media
"The thought first came to me in 2000. I always wanted to run a madrassah without using zakat money. But I couldn’t find enough resources for it. So, when the pandemic happened, the Almighty put this thought in my head to start a business and use that money to run the Islamic institutions,"
"That was my intention and a few of my friends collaborated with me. Hence, we launched a brand with my name," he added.
The store features a complete collection of eastern wear, ranging from formal to casual, from wedding attire to breezy lawn pret. Priced in between In Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, MTJ also features faceless mannequins.
MTJ has been launched in partnership with another private brand.
