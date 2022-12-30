Indian PM Narendra Modi’s mother passes away aged 99

The mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi died on Friday at the age of 99.

According to Hindustan Times, Modi and his brothers performed the last rites of their mother, Heeraben, in Gandhinagar, the capital of the state of Gujarat.

Modi and his elder brother Somabhai Modi were seen lighting the pyre of their mother at the crematorium as other family members surrounded them, the report said.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian premier paid tribute to his mother.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” he said.