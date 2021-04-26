Has Pakistan announced five holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021?
11:14 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Has Pakistan announced five holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021?
ISLAMABAD – A notification about Eid holidays in Pakistan circulating on social media has been dismissed by the government as fake.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior confirmed to local media on Monday that the federal government has not yet announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr in the country.

The fake notification reads that it will be a holiday from May 13 to May 17 on account of Eidul Fitr.

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised the government to declare Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16.

Battling the most lethal wave of the coronavirus, Pakistan has reported 4,825 new coronavirus cases while 70 people died of COVID-19 infection.

The number of patients in hospitals has increased and the South Asian country is using almost 90 percent of its oxygen supply.

