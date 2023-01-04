Fact-check: Did Pakistan Railways import faulty high-speed rail coaches from China?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has reacted to the reports claiming that the recently imported high-speed rail coaches from China are unfit for use.

Reports in local media further claimed that more than 80 officers of railways visited the neighbouring country for inspection before importing the boggies, but it "went in vein as these were not compatible with the Pakistan’s railways system."

The reports emerged after Pakistan received the first consignment of 46 high-speed from China under a $140 million contract for total 230 high-speed rail coaches last November. The remaining 184 units will be manufactured in Pakistan by the PR engineers and technical staff under the supervision of the Chinese experts.

Refuting the claims, in a tweet, the PR spokesperson said all the coaches are fully compatible with the railway system of the country. “These coaches were thoroughly inspected after which they were approved to run on a trial basis. After successful trial all coaches are now ready for commercial use,” read the tweet.

ضروری وضاحت:

چین سے آنے والی تمام کوچز بالکل فٹ ہیں اور پاکستان کے ریلوے سسٹم کے ساتھ بالکل ہم آہنگ ہیں۔ ان کوچز کا مکمل معائنہ کیا گیا جس کے بعد انہیں آزمائشی بنیادوں پر چلانے کی منظوری دی گئی۔ کامیاب ٹرائل کے بعد اس وقت تمام کوچز چلنے کے لیے تیار ہیں۔ — Pakistan Railways (@PakrailPK) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a PR official, who was part of the top management committee, told Daily Pakistan that all the bogies had been duly inspected, adding that they were fit for running and already in operations.

Pakistan has also signed a contract with a Chines firm for manufacturing of 800 freight wagons and 20 brake wagons. China will deliver some completely built units (CBUs) will remaining would be manufactured in Pakistan under the technology-transfer method.