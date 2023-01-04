Search

PakistanFake News

Fact-check: Did Pakistan Railways import faulty high-speed rail coaches from China?

Web Desk 06:21 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
Fact-check: Did Pakistan Railways import faulty high-speed rail coaches from China?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has reacted to the reports claiming that the recently imported high-speed rail coaches from China are unfit for use.

Reports in local media further claimed that more than 80 officers of railways visited the neighbouring country for inspection before importing the boggies, but it "went in vein as these were not compatible with the Pakistan’s railways system."

The reports emerged after Pakistan received the first consignment of 46 high-speed from China under a $140 million contract for total 230 high-speed rail coaches last November. The remaining 184 units will be manufactured in Pakistan by the PR engineers and technical staff under the supervision of the Chinese experts.

Refuting the claims, in a tweet, the PR spokesperson said all the coaches are fully compatible with the railway system of the country. “These coaches were thoroughly inspected after which they were approved to run on a trial basis. After successful trial all coaches are now ready for commercial use,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, a PR official, who was part of the top management committee, told Daily Pakistan that all the bogies had been duly inspected, adding that they were fit for running and already in operations.

Pakistan has also signed a contract with a Chines firm for manufacturing of 800 freight wagons and 20 brake wagons. China will deliver some completely built units (CBUs) will remaining would be manufactured in Pakistan under the technology-transfer method.

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of much-awaited ML-1 project

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and US condemn Israeli minister’s ‘insensitive, provocative’ visit to Al-Aqsa compound

05:39 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

India warned to stop ‘baseless’ propaganda against Pakistan

04:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

US backs Pakistan’s right to safeguard itself from terrorism

09:07 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, UAE leaders discuss bilateral relations in a phone call

11:21 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army officer files defamation case in London high court against Major (r) Adil Raja

11:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Has Pakistan detected first case of new Covid variant XBB?

12:19 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Indian man walks free after flashing himself, urinating on female ...

06:53 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 4, 2023

07:45 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263 265
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.2 68.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.8 66.4
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.95 607.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.33 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 741.02 746.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.85 170.15
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.99 246.74
Thai Bhat THB 6.56 6.66

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: