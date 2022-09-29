Pakistan, China agree on early launch of much-awaited ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed on the early launch of the much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project that aims at revamping the South Asian country’s ageing railway infrastructure.

Both sides reached the agreement during a dinner hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong for Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Pakistan Railways chairman, additional secretary, secretary of aviation and chief executive officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also attended the event.

MinofAvn @KhSaad_Rafique with CEO #PIA met H.E. @AmbNong @CathayPak & discussed the facilitation of budget carriers partnering with PIA to increase domestic network connectivity for development of aviation industry. Direct Flights permissions to Guangzhou & Beijing also discussed pic.twitter.com/RYMIvJhjRp — PIA (@Official_PIA) September 29, 2022

A statement issued by PIA said that Rafique, who also holds the aviation portfolio, asked the Chinese envoy to consider a partnership of budget airlines with Pakistan’s national carrier to improve travel facilities and make small airports functional.

“Direct Flights permissions to Guangzhou & Beijing also discussed,” the PIA statement read.

Nong Rong has assured Pakistan authorities to take measures to launch more direct flights to the Chinee cities.