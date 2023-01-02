Search

Fake NewsVideosViral

Saudi authorities clear the air as fake video showing snowfall in Masjid al-Haram goes viral

Web Desk 10:24 AM | 2 Jan, 2023
Saudi authorities clear the air as fake video showing snowfall in Masjid al-Haram goes viral
Source: Screengrabs

JEDDAH – A doctored clip purporting to show the first-ever snowfall in Islam’s holiest site Masjid al-Haram has circulated online.

Social media users are sharing a clip showing snowfall in the Great Mosque of Mecca however the 28-second video turned out to be digitally altered as Saudi Authorities took notice and issued a statement with the fake clip still doing rounds on the internet.

Haramain Sharifain quoting the National Meteorological Center said a video clip recently circulated on social media purportedly showing snowfall in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah is fake.

The clarification comes as social media users were stunned to see snow in the sacred mosque of Masjid al-Haram and it even started trending on social sites.

The clip was likely edited by using some filters of an online mobile application that allows users to alter videos with AI. 

Fake Video

Meanwhile, a rain alert has been issued for several regions including Mecca, Jeddah, Rabigh, and Al-Kamil.

Met office predicted the continuation of showers accompanied by activity in surface winds, high waves, hail, torrential rains, and low visibility. Furthermore, snowfall is expected in the northern regions of Saudi Arabia, and not in any of the holy sites.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shoe thrown at Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori during New Year's celebrations (VIDEO)

10:28 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines for travellers carrying Zamzam water

02:52 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

01:57 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

First video of Aqsa Shahid Afridi's wedding hits social media

06:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Pakistani actors Sajal, Saboor Aly receive love from Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen (VIDEO)

01:31 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Iffat Omar, husband’s wedding dance video goes viral

12:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab CM Elahi gets cold shoulder from PTI’s ally ahead of ...

12:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 02, 2023

08:05 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.41
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: