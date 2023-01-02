Saudi authorities clear the air as fake video showing snowfall in Masjid al-Haram goes viral

JEDDAH – A doctored clip purporting to show the first-ever snowfall in Islam’s holiest site Masjid al-Haram has circulated online.
Social media users are sharing a clip showing snowfall in the Great Mosque of Mecca however the 28-second video turned out to be digitally altered as Saudi Authorities took notice and issued a statement with the fake clip still doing rounds on the internet.
Haramain Sharifain quoting the National Meteorological Center said a video clip recently circulated on social media purportedly showing snowfall in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah is fake.
A video clip recently circulated on the social media purportedly showing snowfall in Masjid Al Haram, #Makkah is fake, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rCOHbb4LSw— Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) January 1, 2023
The clarification comes as social media users were stunned to see snow in the sacred mosque of Masjid al-Haram and it even started trending on social sites.
The clip was likely edited by using some filters of an online mobile application that allows users to alter videos with AI.
Fake Video
First time Snowing in #Makkah pic.twitter.com/8grzWucrQg— Nida Shariq (@sweeet_n_sourr) January 1, 2023
Meanwhile, a rain alert has been issued for several regions including Mecca, Jeddah, Rabigh, and Al-Kamil.
Met office predicted the continuation of showers accompanied by activity in surface winds, high waves, hail, torrential rains, and low visibility. Furthermore, snowfall is expected in the northern regions of Saudi Arabia, and not in any of the holy sites.
