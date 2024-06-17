COAS Asim Munir celebrates Eidul Azha with troops deployed at LoC

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Line of Control (LOC) in the Haji Pir sector on Monday to celebrate Eidul Azha with the troops, said Inter Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers at the front line, praying for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity. On this festive occasion, COAS payed respects to the the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.

Addressing the troops, the COAS commended their dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland.

“As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens,” the army chief held.

Discussing the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK, COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant UN resolutions.

He condemned India's ongoing oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris, noting that post-election, India has been attempting to mask its aggression and victimization of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan. Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, have become a routine political tool of India.

“Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah,” COAS concluded.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps.