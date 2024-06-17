Search

Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir celebrates Eidul Azha with troops deployed at LoC

COAS Asim Munir celebrates Eidul Azha with troops deployed at LoC

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Line of Control (LOC) in the Haji Pir sector on Monday to celebrate Eidul Azha with the troops, said Inter Services Public Relations. 

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers at the front line, praying for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity. On this festive occasion, COAS payed respects to the the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.

Addressing the troops, the COAS commended their dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland. 

“As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens,” the army chief held.

Discussing the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK, COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant UN resolutions. 

He condemned India's ongoing oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris, noting that post-election, India has been attempting to mask its aggression and victimization of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan. Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, have become a routine political tool of India. 

“Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah,” COAS concluded.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps.

Pakistan

Latest

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar 17 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

