Gary Kirsten calls out team’s lack of unity, poor fitness after T20 World Cup debacle 

Following Pakistan's inability to reach the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup, head coach Gary Kirsten delivered a candid critique to the players.

The team fell short of advancing to the Super Eight, suffering an unexpected defeat to the USA in the initial round and narrowly losing a match against India that they seemed poised to win. Despite later victories against Canada and Ireland, the team is preparing to return to Pakistan.

Sources indicate that Kirsten, visibly frustrated with the players’ fitness, skills, and lack of game awareness following their tough win against Ireland, openly addressed these concerns with the team.

Kirsten reportedly told the players, “Our fitness levels are subpar, and we must improve them. The team’s fitness is not up to the mark, and our skills are significantly behind the global standard. Despite extensive cricket experience, we lack game awareness, and no one seems to understand what shot to play in different situations.”

Additionally, Kirsten expressed dissatisfaction with conflicts among senior players and their lack of engagement in team matters.

During the discussion, Kirsten questioned the team’s unity, stating, “Since my arrival, I have observed a lack of cohesion in this team. Although it is labeled as a team, it does not operate as one. No player supports another; everyone is isolated. I have worked with numerous teams but have never seen such a situation.”

Expressing his disappointment over the lack of support and unity among the players, Kirsten emphasized, “To compete on a global level, we must enhance our fitness, skills, and unity. Only those players who show improvement in these areas will remain in the team; otherwise, they will not be part of it.”