Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar 17 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Exchange Rates