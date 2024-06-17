Search

Pakistan celebrates Eid ul-Adha 2024 with joy, reunions, and family feasts

08:28 AM | 17 Jun, 2024
Pakistan celebrates Eid ul-Adha 2024 with joy, reunions, and family feasts

Eid ul-Adha is being celebrated across Pakistan, and parts of world with religious fervour as people sacrifice animals, hold special congregational prayers, while family reunions, sumptuous feasts, and charitable activities are also being observed on Festival of Sacrifice.

This year, the government declared three holidays to mark the festival. Railways and some airlines also slahes fares to help people spend Eid with families.

Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated to commemorate the great sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day began with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of Muslims and the country's progress, prosperity, and security. Eid prayer congregations were held in mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces in cities, towns, and villages.

In Eid sermons, Islamic scholars emphasised significance of great sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS). People are sacrificing animals in accordance with the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities in cities and towns have also made special arrangements for the disposal of offals and other solid waste during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

President, PM extend warm Eid Greetings to naiton

President Asif Ali Zardari extended his warm felicitations to the nation and Ummah on the blessed occasion. In his message, the supreme commander of armed forces prayed to Allah Almighty to grant His blessings and happiness to the Muslim world and Pakistan on this auspicious day.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also greeted nation on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha.

In his message, the premier said Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the unwavering commitment and readiness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his beloved son Prophet Ismail (AS) without hesitation, as commanded by Almighty Allah.

He remembered day of great importance of sacrificing what is most dear to us in the way Allah. It teaches us the value of selflessness and devotion to Allah SWT, PM said.

