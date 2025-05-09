Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 May 2025 – Dollar, Pound, Riyal update

By Our Correspondent
8:31 am | May 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s currency exchange market saw fluctuations across various foreign currencies on Friday, with US Dollar continuing to trade above Rs281.

Fresh data shows US Dollar buying rate at Rs281.565, while the selling rate reached Rs283.35. Euro (EUR) is currently being bought at Rs318.75 and sold at Rs321.5, while UK Pound has a buying rate of Rs375.5 and a selling rate of Rs379.

Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to show lower rates, with buying priced at Rs1.97 and selling at Rs2.03, while the Indian Rupee (INR) is being exchanged at Rs3.23 for buying and Rs3.32 for selling.

In contrast, regional currencies like the Qatari Riyal (QAR) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) remain steady, with QAR priced at Rs76.58 for buying and Rs77.28 for selling, while the SAR is priced between Rs74.75 and Rs75.3.

Currency Symbol Buying Rate Selling Rate
US Dollar USD 281.65 283.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
UAE Dirham AED 76.45 77.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 182.75 185
Bahraini Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.6 205
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Euro EUR 318.75 321.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.9 908.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 728.85 737.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 216 218
Swedish Krona SEK 28.8 29.1
Swiss Franc CHF 338.61 341.41
Thai Baht THB 8.4 8.55
 
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now