Pak Army destroys Indian HQ in strong response to LoC aggression

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has effectively and forcefully responded to Indian aggression at the Line of Control’s Pandu Sector, destroying a key headquarters.

According to security sources, Pakistan launched a strong retaliatory action against the Indian Army in the Pandu Sector, delivering a befitting reply to India’s unprovoked aggression.

In response to India’s unprovoked firing, the Pakistan Army targeted and destroyed the Indian Army’s headquarters, inflicting heavy damage on the Nanga Tik Battalion Headquarters.

Security sources added that the enemy has suffered heavy losses due to Pakistan’s effective actions in the past as well, and previously, India’s forces were even forced to raise white flags at several posts following Pakistan’s strong retaliation.