PAKvAUS: Shaheen Afridi appointed Pakistan Test team vice-captain

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as the vice-captain of national Test cricket team for the three-match Test series against Australia.

The announcement was made by PCB Director Media Aalia Rasheed days after the left-arm pacer was named as the permanent T20I captain of the national side.

Pakistan are set to take on Australia in the first Test of the three-match Benaud-Qadir Trophy at Perth Stadium tomorrow (December 14).

Pakistan currently top the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after having started the campaign on a winning note against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Overall, Pakistan are ranked sixth on the ICC Men’s Test team rankings.

On the eve of the series opener, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the first Test including debutants Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan’s playing XI for first Test – Shan Masood (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad