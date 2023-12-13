Search

Sports

Bangladesh beats India in the inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023

Web Desk
05:35 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
Bangladesh beats India in the inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023

SYDNEY – The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed a dazzling showcase of multicultural cricket talent at the SCG Multicultural Cup 2023. 

Eight community teams, representing diverse cultures, converged at this iconic venue for a spirited tournament that transcended borders and celebrated unity through sports. 

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including title sponsor Adeel Malik from AD Group of Companies, and Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia. Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, cricket legends Brett Lee and Russel Arnold were present, offering their support and adding to the excitement of the tournament. 

This incredible event would not have been possible without the help and support of Phil Heads-GM, Venues NSW.

Reflecting on the significance of this amazing community cricket tournament, Brett Lee expressed, "This event provides players with the incredible opportunity to fulfill a dream by playing at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. It brings communities together and celebrates diversity, showcasing the power of cricket to unite.” 

Nick Hockley remarked, "What a fantastic event organized by Kamil Khan, this event will bring the community together and promote diversity, fostering a spirit of unity through the love of cricket." 

Kamil Khan, the force behind the event, said, "The SCG Multicultural Cup shows how cricket brings diverse communities together. It reflects our shared love for the sport, and events like these play a big role in creating a sense of belonging and togetherness. 

Bangladesh won the SCG Multicultural Cup 2023, held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The final match witnessed Bangladesh defeating India, securing the championship. 

The SCG Multicultural Cup 2023 concluded with a grand award ceremony, honoring the participating teams and celebrating the success of an event that not only showcased cricketing excellence but also championed the values of diversity, inclusivity, and unity.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:45 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Pakistan reach U-19 Asia Cup semi-finals after beating Afghanistan

01:22 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Shoaib annexes title in 40th Governors Cup Golf

10:32 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup concludes in Lahore

09:48 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Men's Under-19 World Cup set to start from Jan 19; Check complete ...

06:52 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Pakistan wins two bronze medals in World MMA Championship 2023

06:44 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

#PAKvIND: Azan Awais, Saad Baig power Pakistan to clinical win over ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Neelam Muneer only wishes to have a fruitful afterlife

Horoscope

08:47 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 13th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 December 2023

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9 286
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.04 930.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan fall sharply; Check today gold rates 13 December 2023

Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 December 2023

On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: