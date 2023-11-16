Shaheen Afridi reacts to appointment as T20 captain 

LAHORE – Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is excited to take on the new role of captain for the national T20 cricket team.

The right-arm fast bowler shared his feelings in a post shared of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a day after he was named as skipper following the resignation of Babar Azam.

“I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support,” he wrote, adding that he will give his best to bring glory to the country.

“Our success lies in unity, trust and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family,” Afridi said while emphasising on unity.

A day earlier, the PCB has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I captain.

34-year-old Shan has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1,597 runs, which includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Shan’s first assignment as captain will be a three-match Test series against Australia in Australia starting from 14 December.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah will lead Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and his first assignment as captain will be the five-match T20I series in New Zealand from 12 to 21 January. 23-year-old Shaheen has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is. Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.