03:07 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom welcome first baby boy
LONDON – Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, have been blessed with a baby boy.

This is their third child.

Amir Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo with his son on Saturday. He wrote, “My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed.”

My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed

