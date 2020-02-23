Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom welcome first baby boy
03:07 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
LONDON – Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, have been blessed with a baby boy.
This is their third child.
Amir Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo with his son on Saturday. He wrote, “My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed.”
