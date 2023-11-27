Korea to welcome foreign workers in large numbers from next year: Check your eligibility and selected professions

SEOUL - South Korea is planning to expand its visa quota for non-professional foreign workers to plug the gaps in labor shortage.
The declining birth rate and an aging population have prompted the authorities to announce a significant increase in the E-9 visa quota.
As per the announcement, the quota would be enhanced by 37.5% to 165,000 next year, the highest since the inception of allowing local small and medium-sized enterprises to employ non-professional foreigners in 2004.
As far as the breakdown is concerned, the allocation includes 95,000 slots for manufacturing, 5,000 for shipbuilding, 16,000 for agriculture, 10,000 for fisheries, 6,000 for construction, and 13,000 for the service industry.
Revealing the details, Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Bang Ki-sun said the increase in quota was crucial to filling job vacancies that locals avoid.
Related ministries such as the Ministry of Employment and Labor need to seek measures to introduce foreign workers in a timely manner as industries with labor shortage are asking to allow more, said the minister as quoted by Kedglobal.
There has been a steady increase in quota over the years. The quota was increased from 52,000 in 2021 to 120,000 for the current year.
Besides, the authorities in South Korea are exploring options to include six more countries, like India, in the pool of eligible migrant workers origins.
As far as the sectors that foreign workers can explore are concerned, it bears mentioning that the government is poised to permit the E-9 visa holders to work at Korean restaurants as assistants for washing dishes or preparing food ingredients as early as April 2024 in 100 regions including Seoul and Jeju.
Eligibility
As per the instructions, a restaurant with less than five members of staff is allowed to hire only one foreigner with experience of more than seven years. On the other hand, a restaurant with five or more employees is authorized to recruit up to two with experience of more than five years.
The current policy allows South Korean nationals, foreigners with the H-2 visas for ethnic Koreans from 11 countries such as China and the D-2 student visa holders to work at restaurants.
There has been a distinction between hotels and restaurants in the country as the government has yet to include hotels in an eligible sector to hire non-professional foreign workers.
The hotel industry has voiced concerns against permitting hiring foreign workers as the government was all set to allow hotels in Seoul, Jeju and Gangwon State to unskilled foreign workers as cleaners and kitchen assistants.
South Korea is also set to permit the forestry and mining industries to hire foreigners from July next year.
Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.
On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.
On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
