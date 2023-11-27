Two civilians martyred in suicide attack near security forces’ convoy in Bannu

RAWALPINDI – Two people were martyred and ten others, including three soldiers, injured after an Afghan suicide bomber blew himself up near a convoy of security forces in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday in the Bakka Khel area when the suicide bomber, who affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, attacked the security forces.

Out of the injured, the ISPR said, seven were civilians while three were soldiers. It said that the sanitisation operation was being carried out in the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.

The group behind the attack is an offshoot of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).