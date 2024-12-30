Arshad Ansari of Progressive Alliance dominates Lahore Press Club Elections

LAHORE – Progressive Alliance candidates Arshad Ansari and Afzal Talib secured top positions in the Lahore Press Club Annual Elections.

LPC elections saw a decent turnout, with 1,960 of 2,625 registered members casting their votes, showing active engagement of the press club’s community. Ansari of Journalist Progressive Alliance was re-elected as President, after securing 1,108 votes, continuing his leadership. Zahid Abid, representing the Journalist Panel, won the Secretary’s position with 904 votes.

Journalist Progressive Alliance dominated elections, securing 9 out of the 15 available seats. Pioneers Progressive, Friends, and EMPRA Grand Alliance collectively won 5 seats, while one seat was claimed by an independent candidate.

Afzal Talib, another member of the Journalist Progressive Alliance, was elected Senior Vice President with 1,123 votes. The Vice President seat went to Saima Nawaz from the Pioneer Progressive Alliance, who received 989 votes.

Zahid Abid won Secretary seat with 904 votes, followed by Zahid Sherwani with 616 votes and Jafar Binyar with 375 votes. Imran Sheikh of the Journalist Progressive Panel was elected Joint Secretary with 764 votes, while Salik Nawaz claimed the Treasurer’s position with a record-breaking 1,163 votes.

For the governing body, Mudassir Sheikh topped list with 825 votes, followed by Syed Badar Saeed (678 votes), Khwaja Sarmad Farukh (675 votes), and Rana Shehzad (673 votes).