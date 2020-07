Pakistan gives powerful response after India raises objection over GB elections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan completely rejected India’s fallacious remarks regarding elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying it has no locus standi to comment on it.

A statement issued by the Foreign office said that the Indian government has been holding fraudulent “elections” in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) under the barrel of Indian occupation forces, and has turned the occupied region into the world’s largest open prison.

Pakistan reiterated that India remains in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The J&K dispute is the longest outstanding item on UN Security Council’s agenda and stems after India’s forcible and illegal occupation of the region in 1947.

Pakistan also reiterated that the only resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is faithful implementation of the relevant UNSC resolutions that recognise the inalienable right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

Baseless Indian contentions about elections in Gilgit-Baltistan cannot cover up the egregious violations of human rights committed by Indian security forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Only the other day, the heartless Indian occupation forces in Sopore killed an unarmed civilian in front of the victim’s three-year old grandson. The impunity enjoyed by Indian occupation forces under the draconian laws in place in IOJ&K is another dimension of the state-terrorism being perpetrated by India against unarmed Kashmiris.

“We call upon the Indian government to vacate all the occupied territories, reverse all illegal actions taken in IOJ&K especially since 5 August 2019, revoke all draconian laws, allow neutral observers, international human rights and humanitarian organisations and the international media to visit the occupied region to ascertain the well-being of the Kashmiri people, and let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions.”