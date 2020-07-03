Private college teacher arrested for allegedly raping, filming student in Sargodha
Web Desk
08:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Private college teacher arrested for allegedly raping, filming student in Sargodha
Share

SARGODHA – Police have arrested a teacher of a private college over allegations of raping and filming his student for hours.

The incident as per information available in the first information report (FIR) seems to be pre-planned as the suspect, who taught biology, had called the victim, informing her that classes had resumed.

But when the second-year student reached for classes he found no other classmates there and he decided to go back to home.

However, the instructor stopped the girl and took her to his apartment under the pretence of dropping her home.

According to police, the teacher raped the student for several hours and also recorded objectionable video.

Later, the suspect dropped her college gate in a state of semi-consciousness.

Police have registered the FIR of the incident on the complaint filed by victim’s father on June 28.

More From This Category
Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh ...
07:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PPSC to restart interviewing candidates as ...
07:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Two injured after two trains collide near Rahim ...
07:37 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
FIA nabs four allegedly working for international ...
07:00 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
LGS faculty members booked over sexually ...
06:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifts bodies of Sikh ...
05:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr